Decatur police charge 4 juveniles with robbery

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police say total of four teenagers are facing charges for two robberies earlier this month.

Javion Tyree Hine and Matthew Guilford, both 16, are charged with three counts each of first-degree robbery. Both are being charged as adults. Two other juveniles, ages 13 and 15, also were charged with robbery.

Decatur police say the four teens robbed a man at gunpoint in Wilson Morgan Park the night of Aug. 10.

About an hour later, the four are accused of robbing a man at his home at Cedar Springs Retirement Center on Spring Avenue. The victim told police the teens entered his home, robbed him at gunpoint and ransacked his room.

Hine was arrested Aug. 14 at his home. The two juveniles were arrested the next day.

Guilford turned himself in to police Monday, authorities said.

Hine and Guilford were jailed on bonds totaling $180,000. The other two juveniles were taken to the Tuscumbia Juvenile Detention Facility.