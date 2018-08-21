Football Friday Preview: Jemison Jaguars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 2018 season will be the third for the Jemison Jaguars, a program that fielded its first football team in 2016.

Head coach Kelvis White has helped Jemison improve each season since taking over, leading his squad to its first playoff win ever a year ago.

In year number three for both White and the team, this group feels like they can take an even bigger step on the field.

"You know we went 10-2 second round of the playoffs last year," said White. "We just want to improve off that, we just want to go out and win every game that's the goal to win a championship. You know we just want to improve each day each practice, and if we continue to do that we'll be successful."

"I mean we're putting in championship work," said senior linebacker Justin Richburg. "So we're trying to be a championship team."

Jemison opens up the regular season on August 24th at home against Gardendale. The two teams have never met before in a game.