Football Friday Preview: Huntsville Panthers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Panthers will begin the season a day earlier than most, under the Thursday night lights on August 23rd. The Panthers will travel to Decatur and take on the Red Raiders to open up the season. The last time these two teams met was in 2017, with the Panthers coming away with the 38-28 win.

Mark Fleetwood enters his second season as head coach of the program, and in year one, he led Huntsville to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

A team that finished with a 6-5 overall record a year ago, the Panthers are looking to get back where they feel they belong.

"One of our first goals is to make the playoffs," said senior quarterback Jackson Glover. "I think we have a really strong case to do that this year. We got a lot of guys returning and a lot of pieces in place to be really good this year."

Huntsville and Decatur have squared off 88 times, a series the Red Raiders lead 50-32-6.