Football Friday Preview: Decatur Red Raiders

DECATUR, Ala. - This Friday isn't just like any other Friday throughout the year. It marks the beginning of Football Friday. Teams across the Tennessee Valley will suit up and take the field, while some get going a day early. One of those teams getting an early start to the season are the Decatur Red Raiders, who will hit the field on Thursday night when they host Huntsville.

In his 23 years as head coach, Jere Adcock's teams have only missed the playoffs four times, including last season when the team finished 4-6.

Thursday night's game may not count toward the region standings, but it's not one that Coach Adcock and his team plans to take lightly.

"We're trying to cover all bases and how our kids react to what they're seeing in front of them, that's the key right there," said Adcock. "They all count, but the fact that you get to play somebody really good, you get a good test,and our first two ball games are really going to get us ready to play our region schedule."

"I'm definitely excited," said senior linebacker Carson Chiles. "This is my senior season and I'm ready to get out there with all these guys. We're going to be physical and we're going to come at you every play."

The Red Raiders and the Panthers have squared off a total of 88 times with Decatur leading the all-time series 51-31-6.