× Boaz again considers Sunday alcohol sales

BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz voters hit the polls on Tuesday to vote on whether or not to permit Sunday alcohol sales.

The city announced the election is held at the Boaz Recreation Center on King Street. Polls close at 7:00 p.m. The city said this is how the question appears on the ballot:

“Do you favor the legal sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages within the City of Boaz, Alabama on Sundays as further provided for and regulated by ordinance of the municipal governing body? Yes______ No______”

Boaz is a wet city, but the sale and distribution of alcohol are not permitted on Sundays at this time. This vote could change that.

Mayor David Dyar said the city wasn’t expecting a high turnout for this election. He predicted 500-600 people would cast a ballot.

This is the second time Boaz has taken the issue of Sunday sales to a vote. The measure was defeated in 2015 by a decent margin.