Another Broken Egg Café coming to Twickenham Square

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The owners of Another Broken Egg Café’s Huntsville and Madison locations have plans to open another location at Huntsville’s Twickenham Square.

Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate said Tuesday the restaurant will be located at the corner of Gallatin Street and Pelham Avenue, in the location that previously housed Chocolate Martini Bar.

The restaurant is expected to open Oct. 8. Unlike its other locations, which are open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., the Twickenham location will be open from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. to better accommodate shift changes nearby at Huntsville Hospital.

Herbert and Lorraine Buckner opened the first local franchise of Another Broken Egg in 2007 in Jones Valley. According to Crunkleton, the Jones Valley location is expanding in the next three months. They also have a Madison location and plans to open one in Florence.