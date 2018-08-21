A.G. Marshall brings up horrific beheading case involving teen at White House panel discussion on immigration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall participated in a White House panel discussion Monday on protecting America’s borders and was a guest at a Presidential ceremony in the East Room honoring the men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The discussion in the East Room of the White House was all about cooperation between federal, state, and local government in protecting national borders.

Marshall accepted the White House invitation to participate in the panel because border security is a concern of all states as crime associated with cross-border drug trafficking and illegal immigration affects much of the country.

“Due to our state’s proximity to Atlanta, a major distribution point for drugs, and to Texas, a border state, Alabama has become a prime transit point for drug trafficking,” said Marshall. “We see marijuana, cocaine, meth, and now illicit fentanyl coming into our state as a result. The drug trade brings dangerous and violent illegal aliens into Alabama. Just this summer, our state was rocked by the brutal murder of a special needs 13-year-old girl—killed by affiliates of the Mexican drug cartel. I am grateful to the President and the White House for allowing me to share the observations of Alabama law enforcement and our citizens.”

Attorney General Marshall was also appreciative of the White House for highlighting during a special ceremony the contributions of America’s ICE and CBP agents who have been caught in the crosshairs of the immigration policy debate as they uphold their sworn duty to enforce the law.

“As the chief law enforcement officer of the State of Alabama, I want to thank each member of ICE and CBP for your courage and your loyalty to enforcing the laws of this country in the face of irresponsible rhetoric and meritless attacks. The people of Alabama thank you, too. The work of ICE and CBP has a direct connection to the safety of the citizenry that extends far beyond those states that are on the border.

“A shared mission and strong partnership between state and local law enforcement and the brave agents of ICE and CBP are in the best interest of public safety and I am pleased with the coordination that I see in Alabama. But in the immigration debate, public safety is not the only threat we must contend with. The rule of law—America’s bedrock principle—is under attack as well.”

Attorney General Marshall singled out President Trump and Attorney General Sessions for their strong support of border security.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff`s Office to find out how they deal with arresting undocumented immigrants.

Both agencies said when they`re booked into the jail, this is where fingerprints are taken, and personal information is confirmed.

They said then the appropriate federal agency is contacted.

“Under the previous administration, amnesty programs were unconstitutionally initiated by executive fiat and without any action from Congress. The former United States Attorney General turned a blind eye to sanctuary cities that brazenly refused to work with ICE and CBP. The Justice Department also failed to cooperate with Congress when Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was killed in relation to a botched gunwalking operation. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, Attorney General Sessions, and Secretary Nielsen, we have finally begun to see the pendulum swing in the other direction. But the work is far from over. We must secure our borders and we must restore respect for the rule of law throughout this country. The men and women of ICE and CBP are critical to securing our borders, and Attorneys General—I believe—must play a major role in restoring the rule of law.”