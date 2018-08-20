× Two charged with stealing from vehicles in separate Florence cases

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police have charged two men in two separate cases with stealing from vehicles.

Adam Alexander Miller, 26, is charged with second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of breaking into a vehicle.

Miller is accused of breaking into vehicles in the Edgemont subdivision Aug. 14. Police said Miller tried to sell stolen items online, and they caught him thanks to posts on social media.

One of the items taken from a vehicle was a gun, according to police.

Miller was jailed on bonds totaling $9,000.

In the other case, police arrested Ryan Hall, 33, early Monday morning for a burglary in the Forest Hills subdivision. Florence police said they responded to a burglary in progress in the Roxie Drive area. Patrol officers found Hall in the area and said he matched the suspect’s description.

Hall was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft and breaking into a vehicle in connection with two burglaries.

He was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond.