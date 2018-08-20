Madison County United Way Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala - The United Way of Madison County is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The day means a lot to volunteers and staff, but even more to people who say the organization has touched their lives.

"As I drove up to my house I drove up to my house on fire my neighbors had called the fire department and then the next thing I know here comes the Red Cross emergency response vehicle pulled up," Mary Moreillon said.

The American Red Cross is one of the nonprofit's community partners. The United Way partners with many organizations in the community to focus on three key issues: education, health, and financial stability.

"I had a son in college. I had lost my job. I had enough saved to get through a couple of months, but there was a mortgage and utilities and I was afraid that I was not going to make it through," Deione Crutcher said.

But the United Way stepped in

"They didn't make me feel like less of a person. They didn't lecture me. They didn't fuss at me. They just said here we are to help and they helped," Crutcher said.

These stories are just two examples of how the United Way of Madison County has touched people's lives. Last year the nonprofit served 77,000 people.

Board members estimate the organization has helped millions of individuals over the past 75 years and they don't think this would have been possible without their community donors or their volunteers.

"Without them, our small staff of 8 really wouldn't be enough so we really need all those volunteers to come together," United Way of Madison County President/CEO Clay Vandiver said.

Board members say Madison County stands apart from other communities because it is united and they hope people can rally around their nonprofit to ensure that they'll be in the community for another 75 years.