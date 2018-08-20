× Limestone couple facing credit card, identity theft charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two people facing credit card and identity theft charges had at least half a dozen stolen identities when Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested them, authorities said.

Heath Griffin, 36, and Crystal Gunter, 43, were arrested Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators searched the couple’s home on Hickory Ridge Road in Anderson on Friday, after getting complaints about the two. In the home, investigators said they found evidence that King and Gunter transferred money from an elderly man’s checking account to pay their electric bill.

Authorities said further searching turned up at least six stolen identities, two stolen credit cards, a checkbook, copies of fraudulent checks and prepaid debit cards that investigators believe were used to transfer money from fraudulent bank accounts that were opened. Authorities said they believe Griffin was opening accounts at local banks and using fraudulent checks on those accounts.

Griffin is charged with trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft and two counts of stolen debit or credit card possession. He was jailed on $10,500 bond.

Gunter was charged with trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft and stolen debit or credit card possession. Her bond was set at $9,000.