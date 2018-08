× Huntsville man wanted in Oxford shooting arrested

OXFORD, Ala. – A man wanted for a shooting incident Sunday morning has been taken into custody, police said.

Oxford police said Dewann Brown was in custody early Monday afternoon for a shooting at Sterling Point Apartments. Birmingham ABC affiliate ABC 33/40 said Brown was accused of shooting someone in an apartment there.

Dewann Brown is in custody. pic.twitter.com/gMs3cLIxwr — Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) August 20, 2018

Brown, who police said is from Huntsville, had been considered armed and dangerous.