Golf Tips: Right to Left Shots

Posted 8:34 am, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:33AM, August 20, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove's Director of Golf, Steve Mack, shows us how to hit the golf ball from right to left or with a little bit of a draw.