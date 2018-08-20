× DUI charge dropped against Huntsville police officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville police officer arrested earlier this year for driving under the influence has the charge dropped, court records show.

Madison County District Court Judge Linda Coats approved a motion Monday by prosecutors to drop the charge against Curtis Mitchell, 22.

Mitchell was involved in a wreck on Wall Triana Highway just north of Madison in March. Alabama State Troopers said Mitchell, who was off duty at the time, had two open bottles of whiskey in his personal vehicle. Both he and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital after the wreck.

Prosecutors asked to drop the DUI charge Friday, stating that Mitchell had completed a substance abuse program and had agreed to pay court costs and a bond fee of $100.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said Mitchell is currently on military deployment, and administrative decisions regarding the incident will wait until he returns.