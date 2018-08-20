Confederate statue ‘Silent Sam’ torn down during protests at University of North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N. C. - (WNCN) - Several hundred people gathered on the University of North Carolina's campus Monday night to protest the "Silent Sam" statue.

Protesters knocked down the statue around 8:20 p.m. CT Monday.

Fall semester classes begin Tuesday at UNC.

Protestors were calling for the statue's immediate removal. One student vowed to wear a noose around his neck until it was taken down.

UNC Police told CBS 17 that one person who attended the rally was arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

The protesters marched down Franklin Street towards Carrboro following the rally at Silent Sam on campus.

Chapel Hill police had to shut down Franklin Street between Raleigh Street and Church Street.

Protesters then toppled the statue back on campus.

"Silent Sam" is set to be discussed for the first time in a state meeting on Wednesday.

UNC Board of Governors Chair Harry Smith said in a recent statement that the board "respects each of the varying opinions within the University community concerning this matter." However, he also noted that "neither UNC-Chapel Hill nor the UNC System have the legal authority to unilaterally relocate the Silent Sam statue."