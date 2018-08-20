Annual Clays for CASA event benefits aging and homebound residents in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- A local non-profit with a mission to provide necessary services to aging and homebound individuals is giving you an opportunity to help.

CASA of Madison County's Clays for CASA event will take place Friday, October 26 at the Limestone Hunting Preserve. The third annual sporting shoot is a great event for all skill levels. There will be two start times, one at 8 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to participants. All proceeds benefit the aging and homebound in Madison County.

The first 40 teams with paid registration will receive free 12-gauge ammunition thanks to Fiocchi Ammunition and CochranMickels Retirement Specialists. There will also be a Browning 725 Clay Shotgun given away for each flight.

