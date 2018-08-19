Thunderstorms return Monday, some may produce isolated severe wind gusts

The heaviest of the rain and thunderstorms remained well south of the Tennessee Valley Sunday, but another system advancing from the west will bring wet weather back to the region in time for the new work week.

Monday morning temperatures will start off in the low 70s, and a few areas of showers and thunderstorms will make their way from east-central Mississippi into northwestern Alabama.

Strong to Isolated Severe Storms Possible Monday:

The morning round of storms will likely produce heavy rain, but not a lot in terms of damaging winds or lightning.

By lunchtime, though, stronger thunderstorms will develop in northwestern Alabama and march east through the afternoon, exiting the Sand Mountain region around 5pm. Some “back building” or redevelopment of storms may develop through sunset as a cold front continues to make its way east towards the Valley.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a *MARGINAL RISK* of severe storms (mainly for strong winds) for much of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee Monday. This means that isolated severe storms will be limited in duration, intensity as well as coverage.

A small area of northwestern Lauderdale and Colbert counties are under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe weather, which means scattered severe storms are possible, though they will be short-lived and/or not widespread.

A few isolated storms could become severe with wind gusts upwards of 60 mph, which would be capable of knocking down a few trees and powerlines. Be alert for frequent lightning and heavy downpours that could produce ponding/water-covered roadways.

Due to all of the cloud cover and rain, daytime highs will remain limited to the low to mid-80s. Areas that experience more sun than clouds may climb into the upper 80s.

A few showers linger into Tuesday morning before we finally dry out late Tuesday afternoon, when much drier air finally arrives into the Valley.

Will It Feel Like Fall Soon? Almost! The average high temperature for the fall equinox (September 22nd) is 83°F. We’ll be close to that by the middle of the week, as highs drop back into the mid 80s behind Tuesday’s cold front. Highs in the 80s may not seem like a drastic change, but it will definitely feel like fall in the mornings, when lows dip into the low 60s this week!

Dry air is quick to cool, but it is also quick to warm up, which is why high temperatures will quickly rebound into the mid-to-upper 80s through the end of the week. The crisp mornings and warm afternoons will occur under mostly sunny to partly skies through Saturday, when more humid air returns to the Valley.