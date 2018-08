SHEFFIELD, Ala. — A female puppy is searching for a new home after police found her behind a restaurant on Saturday.

Sheffied Police say the dog was hidden inside a briar-patch. Colbert 911 received a call about a potential coyote den by Outback Steakouse after someone heard the dog’s yell, according to SPD.

Officers took her to the Colbert County Animal Control after the rescue.