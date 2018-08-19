Senator Doug Jones working to end opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Data from 2016 shows there were more than 44,000 deadly opioid overdoses in the United States. Congress is working to end the epidemic through legislation.

Senator Doug Jones was in the Rocket City on Friday where he gave his 2018 Washington Update and focused a lot on healthcare, more specifically working to end the opioid crisis.

The misuse and addiction to opioids has become a serious national crisis, and it's hitting here at home in Alabama.

"It is truly a crisis in this state from one end of the state to the other," Jones said.

Working on bills to tackle the opioid problem in our country has been one of Jones' main objectives since he arrived to the Senate.

"It's going to put more money into research, it's going to put more money into rehab efforts," Jones said. "One of the provisions of the bill that I sponsored would also put some money toward workforce development for people that have suffered from these opioid addictions to get back into the workforce."

Jones added in order to make this problem go away, records need to be easily accessible.

"We need to make sure that we can share records," Jones said. "We need to make sure that pharmacists in Alabama can share their records with doctors and with others so that they can recognize and spot a potential problem before it happens."

Senator Jones emphasized we need to restrict the amount of prescriptions that are allowed.

Jones is hopeful that all of the work in Washington, from both republican and democratic representatives, will help put a stop to opioid addiction in the United States.