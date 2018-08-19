Phony Amazon Reps Calling to Confirm Order

The Better Business Bureau has received numerous calls from consumers who received calls from representatives claiming to be with Amazon. The scammer begins the call by stating that there is an Amazon package that is waiting to be delivered to the consumer. However, their payment information cannot be verified, therefore, the representative needs access to their computer in order to retrieve the order information. Once the phony representative gains access to the consumer’s computer, they would be able to retrieve any saved personally identifiable information. Additionally, the scammer could potentially lock the computer and demand payment be made to unlock it.

Amazon’s main channel of communication with consumers is through email. If there is an issue with your order or a delay in delivery, the company will send the buyer an email alerting them. In the event there is an issue with an order than needs to be handled immediately, the consumer is expected to contact the Amazon customer service department at 1-888-280-4331. If you have received a phishing email, the company requests you report it by sending a copy to stop-spoofing@amazon.com.

So how can you spot a “tech support” scam before becoming a victim?

Some of the ways scammers target potential victims include:

Cold calls. Another popular way for thieves to get in touch with victims is through cold calls. The caller, claiming to be from Comcast, Norton, Dell, or another tech company, says that servers have detected signs that the consumers’ computer has a security problem. Never give someone who cold calls you any financial information and never let someone who cold calls you have access to your computer. Remember that scammers can spoof official looking phone numbers, so don’t trust your Caller ID.

Sponsored links. When you use a search engine to look for customer service numbers, be wary of the sponsored ads at the top of the list. Many of these numbers are set up by scammers to direct you to them. It is always best to go to the company's website directly.

When you use a search engine to look for customer service numbers, be wary of the sponsored ads at the top of the list. Many of these numbers are set up by scammers to direct you to them. It is always best to go to the company’s website directly. Emails. Scammers often use email to reach potential victims. A link in the email will take the consumer to a website operated by the scammers that will launch a pop-up with the fake warning and phone number and other malicious links.

