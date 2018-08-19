Oxford police searching for man with Huntsville ties wanted in connection with early morning shooting

OXFORD, Ala. — The chief of the Oxford Police Department tweeted Sunday that officers are looking for a man involved in an early morning shooting with ties to Huntsville. Officials say Dewann Brown is wanted in connection with a shooting at Sterling Pointe Apartments in Oxford.

According to authorities, he is considered armed and dangerous. Brown has ties to Anniston and Huntsville according to the tweet.

Officials ask that if you know more information or where he is to call the department at 256-835-6108.

