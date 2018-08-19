Former city council candidate talks about his experience running and disqualification from the ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Huntsville's municipal elections coming up the 28th of this month. Les Tillery had been on the ballot for the district two city council seat until he was disqualified for an error filing his qualification papers.

That said, he wanted to be on the council because he thought he could help make sure Huntsville's growth was done the right way.

He says he did research before he decided to run. He also says the experience, before he was disqualified for filing his papers incorrectly, included some surprises.

Watch the full interview above.