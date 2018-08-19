Find sneakers, video games, and basketball galore at the Kickz N Stickz Expo and Tournament!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you like some sweet sneakers, video games, or basketball, an event coming up Sep. 8 might have something for you-- because the Kickz-N-Stickz Sneaker and Video Game Expo will combine all three with the theme of basketball at the Von Braun Center.

Kickz-N-Stickz is the nation's first sneaker show and video game tournament rolled into one giant, family fun expo. Sponsored by Big 75 inc. & AT&T, this event is free to the public with registration.

It will be a day of fun, video games, prizes, and of course, sneakers! The event is being hosted in 30,000 square feet at the VBC and will feature events like:

Early Release NBA 2K19 video game tournament on PlayStation 4 with prizes and copies of the game for winners. Entry fee required for the 2K tournament, bring your own joystick.

Over 30 of the area's finest vendors bringing the latest sneakers, collectibles, urban apparel, art and accessories

Kids gaming lounge featuring Nintendo Wii, bounce house, popcorn, and Air Jordan Coloring Book contest with prizes and giveaways sponsored by Can i Kick it?

Red Carpet Sneaker Trading area for local sneaker heads to buy, sell and trade kicks from their personal collection sponsored by The Sneaker University.

Basketball skills clinic for over 200 local youth ages 6-12. Slam dunk and 3-point contest for kids 15 and older all sponsored by Rocket City Elite.

Silent shoe auction, door prizes, raffles, live music, cash bar for adults 21 and over and live streams of all the day's college football games.

There will also be an RCE Basketball Challenge Tournament at the expo...but anyone interested in participating must try out at RCE Skills Challenge Trials on Aug. 26.

The Skills Challenge Trials will take place on Sunday, Aug. 26, at Columbia High School in Huntsville from 1 - 6 p.m.

Basic skills challenge: Ages 7-10,

3-point shootout challenge: Ages 11-14

Dunking contest: Ages 13-17

The top 5 from each category will advance to participate in a public tournament at the Kickz-N-Stickz Expo in September.

Kickz-N-Stickz will go down as one of the greatest events the Tennessee Valley has ever seen. Sign up is free. Pull up with your freshest Kicks and don't forget your Stick!