× 3 major earthquakes strike near Fiji, Tonga and Indonesia

(CNN) — A trio of intense earthquakes shook several islands in the South Pacific and Indonesia on Sunday, including two on the already battered island of Lombok.

The most recent major quake was a 6.9 magnitude tremor centered just 4 kilometers south of Belanting, on the Indonesian island of Lombok.

That island is still trying to recover from the devastating effects of an August 5 earthquake that killed more than 430 people.

No casualties or damage were reported immediately after Sunday’s quake near Belanting, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The earthquake came just hours after two other tremors rattled Southeast Asia and the South Pacific.

Earlier Sunday, another quake shook Lombok island. It was centered 6 kilometers northeast of Sembalunlawaang, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

That quake would have been felt moderately throughout Lombok island and slightly in the neighboring tourist island of Bali, the USGS said.

While the USGS measured that quake at a magnitude of 6.3, the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics put the quake at a 6.5.

The third quake Sunday struck about 320 kilometers (200 miles) off the coasts of Fiji and Tonga.

It had a massive 8.2-magnitude intensity, but was hundreds of miles deep underground.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or significant injuries from the Sunday quakes.