What to Expect: Storm Chances Continue This Weekend

Thursday and Friday both brought periods of rain and storms for the Tennessee Valley, but once again not everyone received a good soaking. Huntsville only recorded .16 inches of rain this past week, putting the total for the month of August at a mere .67 inches. This same hit-or-miss pattern will continue through our weekend too.

We don’t expect a wash-out either day this weekend, so you don’t have to cancel your plans. You should still be prepared to head in at any point should a storm develop nearby though. Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Timing: Warm and humid air continues to flow in from the southwest this weekend, while a front stays stalled to our north. The heat and humidity creates perfect conditions for storms, but there’s no one point of focus for development.

In this kind of pattern, storms develop as they typically do during the summertime: with daytime heating through the afternoon and evening. An isolated shower is possible at any point, but the best chance of storms will come after noon through sunset.

Likely Impacts: The storm prediction center keeps the Tennessee Valley under a ‘general’ threat of storms. That means that we expect scattered storms, but severe weather (winds over 60 mph or large hail) is unlikely. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t get a few heavy storms though.

Storms in warm and humid conditions like what we’re experiencing can strengthen quickly, producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. There’s also still a low-end chance that a storm turns briefly severe, where the main threat would be damaging winds.

For a look ahead you can always check the local forecast here!