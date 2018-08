× Single-vehicle crash claims Hartselle man’s life

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers confirm a man has died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Lawrence County.

Authorities say Charles K. Oden, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Alabama Highway 157, south of AL 101, according to the report.

They say his 2007 Sterling truck ran off the roadway and overturned.