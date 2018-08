HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities reports power has been restored to the majority of customers. Crews are still on the scene for maintenance and inspections.

A power outage was reported shortly after 7 p.m. to a large section of downtown Huntsville.

The area is reported to be from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Ave, and from Jordan Ln to California St.

There’s no word on what caused the power outage.

REMINDER: If you come to a traffic light without power — treat it as a four-way stop.