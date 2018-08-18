Morgan County Jail inmate escapes work detail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped at 10 p.m. Friday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Michael Walker, 39 of Decatur, is reported missing by the Sheriff’s Office. They say he escaped while on work detail at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on 14th Street South East.

Here is a description of Walker, according to the Office:

White

5’10”

150 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Walker, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4800.