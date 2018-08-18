VOTE NOW: Click here to see the final 5 baseball team names and cast a vote for your favorite.

Morgan County Jail inmate escapes work detail

Posted 8:17 pm, August 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:19PM, August 18, 2018

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped at 10 p.m. Friday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Michael Walker (Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Michael Walker, 39 of Decatur, is reported missing by the Sheriff’s Office. They say he escaped while on work detail at the Fraternal Order of Eagles on 14th Street South East.

Here is a description of Walker, according to the Office:

  • White
  • 5’10”
  • 150 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Walker, please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4800.