Montgomery high school destroyed by overnight fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Firefighters were busy early Saturday morning battling a fire at a high school.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at Booker T. Washington High School, about a mile from the Alabama Capitol Building, according to the Montgomery Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire on the second floor of the building. It took crews about two hours to contain the fire.

A Montgomery Public Schools spokesman told Montgomery CBS affiliate WAKA that the building was a total loss.

NEW: Just got this video from MPS spokesperson Tom Salter of the fire early this morning. He tells me they have surveillance video from inside the building from when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is unknown.