Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80

Posted 5:17 am, August 18, 2018, by

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 13: Former U.N. General Secretary Kofi Annan arrives to meet with German President Joachim Gauck at Schloss Bellevue palace on September 13, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Annan is Chairman of "The Elders," is an international group of mostly elderly former diplomats, human rights activists and peace proponents founded in 2007 by Nelson Mandela. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

GENEVA (AP) Kofi Annan, one of the world’s most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, has died. He was 80.

His foundation announced his death in a tweet on Saturday, saying that he died after a short unspecified illness.

Annan spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the United Nations. He served two terms as secretary-general from Jan. 1, 1997 to Dec. 31, 2006, capped nearly mid-way when he and the U.N. were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

During his tenure, Annan presided over some of the worst failures and scandals at the world body, one of its most turbulent periods since its founding in 1945.