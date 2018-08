× Apple Bus Company updates bus routes for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bus routes have been altered for the 2018 – 2019 school year, according to the Huntsville City Schools system.

HCS announced on Saturday the new transportation company, Apple Bus Company, updated some routes after requests were made.

Parents can look at the changes by bus numbers or on the SafeStop bus tracker app.

HCS said these changes may affect students pickup and drop-off times.