U.S. Senator Doug Jones focuses on healthcare and tariffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- U.S. Senator Doug Jones made his way to the Rocket City to give his 2018 Washington update; Jones had a lot to talk about during his update, but he called out two areas that he's focused on since he arrived in the Senate: healthcare and tariffs.

"Improving access to health care in this state for all Alabamians has truly been one of my top priorities," Jones said.

Jones wants to improve health systems and access to doctors in rural parts of the state and he's wanting to expand Medicaid. The Senator is also working on bills which will end what Jones said: "truly is a crisis in Alabama from one end of the state to the other".

"It's going to put more money into research and it's going to put more money into rehab efforts," Jones said. "One of the provisions of the bill that I sponsored would also put some money toward workforce development for people that have suffered from these opioid addictions to get back into the workforce."

Jones also talked tariffs and the possible damage to Alabama's economy, which prospers now from the automotive industry and it's 57,000 jobs here.

"It was Mercedes, it was a Toyota motor plant up this way, it was Hyundai, it was Honda and now we've got the new Toyota-Mazda plant that's going to open up but the President wants to put tariffs on foreign automobiles and foreign auto-parts," Jones said.

Jones said he not only wants to keep those existing jobs safe, but he wants to see more automotive jobs continue to drive the state economy.