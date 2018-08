Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A non-profit organization and brewery will host an event on Saturday to prevent an increase in homeless pets.

Spay Neuter Action Project (SNAP) and Yellowhammer Brewery will host SNAP on Tap on August 18. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Campus 805.

Music, silent auctions, raffles and beverages will be available throughout the night.

Tickets can be purchased at the SNAP Thrift shop on 2905 Bob Wallace Avenue, Suite A or at snapontap.org