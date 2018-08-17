Sleep in Heavenly Peace needs your help to provide beds to area children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - A 501(c) nonprofit has a simple mission, to make sure no child has to sleep on the floor or a couch.

They need your help to make it a reality, especially in North Alabama.

In February, Sleep in Heavenly Peace only had 13 chapters nationwide. In six months, they grew to more than 100 chapters with only one in Alabama.

"We provide beds for children that are either sleeping on the floor, couches, just in bad situations at no fault of their own," explained Hartselle Chapter President John Jackson.

They build and deliver beds for children who need them. Jackson says the chapter was started in April, and they service the community within 50 miles of Hartselle.

"Just here in Hartselle, we've had over fifty requests," said Jackson.

They learn of the children in need through word of mouth, teachers, the Department of Human Resources (DHR) and social media. The need, he says, is very real, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides a concrete way to help.

Now, they need extra hands. Jackson says he wants to see the Hartselle chapter grow, and see more chapters launch across the Tennessee Valley and throughout the state.

He says it doesn't require a lot of skill. His chapter can host Build Days for businesses, and they have worked with everyone from children to grandparents.

"We were able to build ten beds in about an hour-and-a-half," said Jackson. "It's an assembly line, once you get going, it goes pretty fast."

They are also actively taking requests for children needing a place to sleep.

"On the deliveries we’ve made, it's like Christmas for [the children]," he said. "Their eyes light up."

Everything, he says, is donated, including bedding, materials, and money. He estimates it costs about $300 to completely construct a bed. People, organizations and businesses often donate mattresses, quilts and any other essentials to ensure a full bed is delivered to the children.

Want to get involved? Contact the Hartselle chapter on their Facebook page.

All donations are tax-deductible and 100% of donations going to the chapter stay in the chapter.