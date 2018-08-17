Riverkeeper groups put pressure of Gov. Ivey regarding Environmental Management Commission appointments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Environmental groups are putting pressure on Alabama Governor Kay Ivey regarding her upcoming appointments for the Environmental Management Commission.

Seven riverkeeper groups sent Gov. Ivey a letter this week after she made a statement to WHNT News 19 promising she would take recent revelations from a corruption bribery case into account when making the appointments.

The riverkeepers are part of the 11 groups who called for the resignation of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management Director Lance LeFleur.

"A lot of corruption came out in the U.S. versus Gilbert, which proved our suspicion that ADEM was corrupt and run by the polluters," explained Tennessee Riverkeeper founder David Whiteside.

The U.S. vs. Gilbert was a bribery trial in Birmingham which involved a coal company executive, lawyer and a state legislator. Riverkeeper groups across the state say during the trial ADEM Director LeFleur revealed concerning information where he often signed letters drafted by lobbyists and consultants.

Now the environmental groups want the governor to look into who sits on the Environmental Management Commission -- which has the ability to fire LeFleur.

"We want her to determine if any of the other commissioners that did not testify in the bribery trial have taken any actions that show the same kind of bias and unfair treatments of the public interests," says Cindy Lowry with Alabama River Alliance.

Lowry says she hopes Ivey takes this seriously.

"Look into the entire commission, and also just recognize that there is the culture in Alabama and that there is a political influence in these appointed commissions and it needs to stop," explained Lowry.

Governor Ivey's office told us again on Friday that she will take all information into account when making appointments to the commission. Some of those commission seats are up for re-appointment in September.

"A lot of letters do come across Governor Ivey's desk every day and I don't think the environment is one of her top priority issues," said Whiteside. "But if this can put any pressure on Governor Ivey or at least make her think twice about who she puts on the Environmental Management Commission, then this letter has served its purpose."