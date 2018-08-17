× Prosecutors ask to drop charge against man charged with making threat in Limestone church

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss the charge against a man accused of trying to pull a gun during a church service.

In a motion filed Friday in Limestone County Circuit Court, prosecutors said Thomas Zebulun Lewter, 34, was erroneously charged under an older version of the state’s statute.

Lewter was charged July 8 with making a terrorist threat at O’Neal Church of Christ. Limestone County authorities said he approached the pulpit during a Sunday worship service and started talking about his pending divorce. He also threatened his wife and father-in-law, who were there in the congregation, authorities said.

Lewter refused to stop talking and sit down when asked, authorities said. He then reached for a handgun before congregants tackled him, they said.

The incident happened a week after a new version of the state’s terrorist threats statute went into effect, according to Friday’s court filing. The filing states that Lewter was charged under the old statute, and the prior version “does not apply to the facts and circumstances alleged” in the case.

Prosecutors plan to take Lewter’s case to a grand jury to make their case for an indictment under the new version of the law, according to the court filing.

Lewter is currently free on bond.