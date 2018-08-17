Officers in Tennessee and Alabama cracking down on impaired driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TENNESSEE VALLEY -- When it comes to impaired driving, everyone is held to the same standard no matter what city or state you're from; this is why officers from Alabama and Tennessee will join together to stop this kind of behavior.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign will work nationwide to keep our roadways safer by having law enforcement officers check for impaired and distracted drivers.

"You want to give your full attention to the roadway whenever you're behind the wheel," said Lieutenant Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Officers from Alabama and Tennessee will meet at the state border for a traffic safety checkpoint, but they aren't just looking for drunk driving; impaired driving can involve alcohol, drugs, cell phone or lack of sleep and tiredness to drive but any kind of impaired driving should be taken seriously.

"When someone is taken suddenly by somebody else's careless choices and decisions while operating a motor vehicle, that's when it's irreparable," said Lieutenant Chris Dye with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Officers told WHNT News 19 their goal is never to write a bunch of tickets, but simply want to make sure you get home safe and alive.

"Our goal is to change behavior, where you get out and be accountable and make those good decisions before you get behind the wheel," said Trooper Curtis Summerville with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. "If we don't write a single ticket, then we've done our job because we've changed your behavior."

The traffic safety stop will be from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. August 17 at the state border on Highway 231, but the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will last through the Labor Day holiday weekend.