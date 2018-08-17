Occasional Heavy Storms: hit-or-miss downpours continue through the weekend

Friday afternoon storms got a late start, but the hit-or-miss, locally-heavy downpours could still pack a punch! The Storm Prediction Center maintains a *MARGINAL RISK* for most of North and Central Alabama as well as Southern Tennessee through the evening; the primary risk with any storm that develops comes from brief strong wind gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range.

Storms quiet down overnight, but more of them develop here and there over the weekend. While it won’t rain on you the whole weekend through, you should be ready to adjust your plans if you’re outdoors and one of these heavy storms approaches.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Saturday and Sunday: The chance of rain this weekend is better than average for mid-August; however, it does not look like an all-day rainout either day.

In fact, the chance of any one spot in North Alabama getting a downpour producing more than 0.10” of rain is only in the 40-50% range both Saturday and Sunday.

So what should you expect? Look for a partly sunny, hot, humid weekend with some occasional hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Any storm this time of year could briefly turn severe with strong winds over 50 MPH being the main threat. Cases like that are generally very isolated and don’t cover much territory. Be aware of the risk, but don’t cancel your weekend plans unless you have absolutely no way to adjust/move inside if a storm approaches your area.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

