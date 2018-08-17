Madison County Sheriff’s Office having difficult time keeping dispatchers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- When you call 911 you get dispatchers who connect the community with help. This very reason is why the Madison County Sheriff`s Office wants to hire qualified applicants.

Sheriff Blake Dorning says the Madison County Sheriff`s Office loses dispatchers regularly to other local agencies. He adds many go work for Huntsville Police Department or Madison Fire and Rescue for higher pay, but for the same job.

"Sitting less than 50-feet away in the same dispatch center," Dorning explained.

He says they are leaving because they want to make a better salary for their family.

"I'm happy for them, but the difficulty is we have to go out and find that other person and train that other person to do that job," Dorning said.

On Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff`s Office requested an additional $3.8 million in funds. The extra money would help them deal with jail expenses, hire new deputies and give dispatchers a raise.

Sheriff Dorning wants qualified dispatchers because what they do matter.

"In a dangerous situation, or an emergency situation or an emergency has occurred you make that phone call. You expect the very best trained, the very best equipped person on that line to handle your emergency," the Sheriff said.

The Sheriff`s Office is currently hiring a dispatcher. They also want raises for their record clerks.