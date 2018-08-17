Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office gets new tool to investigate child pornography cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala -- The Madison County Sheriff's Office has a message for people who commit internet crimes against children...you're barking up the wrong tree.

A Labrador Retriever who can sniff out electronic devices is joining the team.

The Sheriff's Office is adding a new member to its ranks - a tech sniffing K-9.

Officials say their office is the first in North Alabama to receive an electronics detection canine.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, just like agencies across the state, has utilized K-9's for years.

"We have K-9s that are on patrol and they can detect drugs and they can detect tracks. They're called dual purpose dogs," Lieutenant Donny Shaw said.

The K-9 and its handler just wrapped up training in Indiana.

Shaw says this dog will be useful when the sheriff's office is investigating child pornography cases

"Is able to detect electronic media storage devices," Shaw said.

The K-9 will be used in computer crimes investigations, assisting in searches.

"You try to pull out every drawer, you try to turn over every table, look under every couch, looking in every crevice, but sometimes you might miss something," Shaw said.

That's where the K-9 comes in.

And tech sniffing dogs have helped in some pretty high-profile cases.

"Has the ability to detect it just by scent, and its proven as in with the Jarod Fogle case. They had missed the evidence and brought that canine in and found the evidence that they needed to convict him," Shaw said.

Shaw says with its help the sheriff's office can be more successful as they work to put dangerous predators behind bars.

The sheriff's office was able to get this K-9 with a grant through a private foundation that trains electronics detecting dogs. K-9s can run upwards of $10,000.

The sheriff's office only paid for the handler's travel expenses and training.

You might say these deputies have a nose for crime.