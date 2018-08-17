× Huntsville Police begins Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police will be in full force conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints across the Rocket City from August 17 until September 3.

Huntsville Police Department says drivers will need to present their license, registration and proof of insurance if they are stopped at any of the 57 checkpoints.

Here are some of the locations, according to HPD:

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Dr.

Mastin Lake Rd./Lodge Rd.

Mastin Lake Rd./Pulaski Pike

Meridian St./Delaware Blvd.

Moores Mill Rd./Stanwood Blvd

Bankhead Pkwy/Douglas Ln.

Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Rd.

Church St./Pratt Ave.

Clinton Ave./Monroe St.

Sparkman Dr./Executive Dr.

University Dr./Old Monrovia Rd.

University Dr./Research Park Blvd.

University Dr./Slaughter Rd.

If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.