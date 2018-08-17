× Defamation lawsuit against Roy Moore to stay in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. – A defamation lawsuit filed against Roy Moore by one of his accusers will remain in Montgomery County, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Moore and the campaign for his failed U.S. Senate run had wanted the lawsuit Leigh Corfman filed against them moved to Etowah County on the grounds that both Moore and Corfman live there, and because Corfman alleged that abuse happened there.

During Moore’s campaign for U.S. Senate in 2017, the Washington Post published an article in which Corfman said Moore abused her in 1979, when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney for Etowah County. She was one of several people who alleged that they had improper interactions with Moore around that time.

Moore denied the allegations. He lost the election to Democrat Doug Jones.

Corfman filed the defamation lawsuit in Montgomery in January, claiming Moore and representatives of his campaign defamed her by calling her a liar and claiming her allegations of abuse were politically motivated.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said the defamatory statements made by members of Moore’s campaign took place in Montgomery, and that Moore had not given sufficient proof that the case needed to be moved to his home county.

Moore has also counter-sued Corfman and has another defamation lawsuit in Etowah County against other accusers who spoke against him during his campaign.