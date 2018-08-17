5 Points Blok Festival Returns Saturday, August 18 to Lowe Mill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville, Ala. - You're invited August 18, 2018 to the First Floor Connector at Lowe Mill 4th Annual 5 Points Blok Festival! The festival is a free community event welcoming friends and neighbors in the Tennessee Valley.

The Blok Party is a multi-cultural arts and entertainment festival. Centrally held in Huntsville, Alabama, the effort aims to stimulate and incubate the arts and culture in the Tennessee Valley and Southeastern Region. Last year, more than 500 people experienced and enjoyed local art, music, fashion, and commerce at the 2017 Blok party.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., it's kid time with 'Kid Konnect' where they can enjoy fun activities like coloring, face-painting, arts/crafts & more!

From 5:45pm - 10:45pm, the entertainment is geared toward older ages.

This year with increased support, inquiries, and social media followings, organizers are excited about the opportunity for even more growth.

Previous Blok party sponsors have included but are not limited to Verizon Wireless, Downtown Huntsville Inc., Concrete Alabama Magazine, Guitar Center, Star Market, Propst Pharmacy, Kind Society, Jimmy Heart, Network Sweatshirt, and Mellow Mushroom.

Organizers also host voter registration booths, have local political leader involvement, and provide social awareness of what's new in the community. They work year round doing fund raisers and giving back to the community in order to make this event possible.