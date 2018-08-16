New and improved library coming to South Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Council and commission members have been thinking of what they want to do with the old Grissom High School building since 2011 before the school had even moved. That site will soon be home to a new public library.

“We need, in this community, to have a first-class library,” said Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick. “It’s important for education and it’s important for the community as a whole to have that glue that binds the community together.”

This library is bringing more than just books. It will be a part of the Sandra Moon Community Complex that will have a performing arts center and sports fields as well.

“Someone said the library is a community’s living room and this will have space in it where people can come and gather and share information and connect with their neighbors,” said Jennie Robinson, Huntsville City Council representative.

The new library will be 39,000 square feet compared to the 10,000 that the Bailey Cove Branch currently has.

“This library will be larger, it will be more accessible and it will also offer more programming space,” Robinson said.

There is not a set completion date for the new library yet, but Robinson told WHNT that the City of Huntsville will seek construction bids in January or February. The expected demolition of the old Grissom High School building is set for October.