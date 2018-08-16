× National “Clear the Shelters” no charge pet adoption campaign this Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is participating in the fourth annual national “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption campaign on Saturday, August 18.

The goal is to find forever homes for shelter dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at no charge. Restrictions may apply to specific pets.

“Clear the Shelters” is a national event designed to raise awareness of the 1.5 million animals euthanized across the county due to overcrowding in local animal shelters, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

You can help them clear their shelter from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their location at 4950 Triana Boulevard.

All adoptions include vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, spay or neuter surgery to prevent pet overpopulation, rabies, and license tags, deworming for parasites, and a free bag of dry pet food (while supplies last).

For more information call Huntsville Animal Services (256) 883-3783 or (256) 883-3784.