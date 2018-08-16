× Man arrested for breaking into vehicles in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police arrested a man and charged him with breaking into several vehicles in the Forest Hills subdivision.

Police arrested Tyrone Houston, 21, of Anniston, with five counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said they got calls about the burglaries Wednesday morning. When they responded to the area, they said a bystander told them they had followed a suspicious man to Alpine Village apartments.

Police said they spoke with Houston, who was staying with a relative at the apartments, and found he had items that had been stolen from the vehicles. He also had a stolen gun, police said.

Houston was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bonds totaling $26,000.