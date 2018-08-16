Madison Fire and Rescue gets virtual technology training program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Last October, Bob Jones High School graduate Fred Williams got the call telling him the City of Madison wanted him to help develop virtual reality training for fire safety.

"Our community deserves the best in fire education and I really believe that this program gives that to them," said Captain Michael Sedlacek with Madison Fire and Rescue.

F.A.S.T. or Fire and Safety Technology is Madison Fire and Rescues' new training system.

Whether you put on a virtual reality headset or use the Ipad training, F.A.S.T. is able to show you what to do in case of a fire and you can experience real life situations and then come back to reality.

This technology isn't just for firefighters; in fact, it's for everyone, especially kids learning fire safety for the first time.

"If kids are gaming with this and playing with this and playing video games with headsets already, why are we not using this to teach them something that's really meaningful that can potentially save their life one day?" Captain Sedlacek said.

This system has been in the works for almost a year, and now Madison Fire and Rescue is ready to take it out and teach the community everything they need to know about fire safety.

"Our goal is to take this system around to especially local schools and local events and get kids in and going through the fire safety checks and making sure that they understand the basics and fire safety principles," said Fred Williams, head developer of Fire Lab, the software used for F.A.ST.

Captain Sedlacek hopes this program helps teach how fire works and reinforce how important it is to get out of a burning building as soon as possible.

Madison Fire and Rescue will be bringing their education trailer with F.A.S.T. to Madison schools and public events soon.