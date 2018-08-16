× Madison County Sheriff’s Office requests an additional $3.8 million in funding

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Commission is considering two large requests from the Madison County Sheriff. One is to increase funding for the jail, the other is money for the department as a whole.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office went in front of the commission during a special meeting this morning to request an additional $2.1 million in jail funding. The other request is for $1.7 million that would go towards adding 10 new deputies, an additional dispatcher, money for vehicles and an increase in salary for current employees.

Sheriff Blake Dorning told commissioners overtime has increased by $500,000 and the jail had to open a new another floor of cells because of the influx of inmates.