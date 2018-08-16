× Two people arrested for vehicle shootings at Clements High School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been charged with vehicle shootings at Clements High School.

Dwain Lemar Croskey Jr. and Caeleb Ryan Kegley, both 18, are charged with six counts each of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the two are accused of shooting the windows out of two vehicles with a BB gun at Clements High Friday. They also are charged with third-degree criminal mischief for a vehicle found with its tires slashed at Tanner High School the same day.

More arrests are pending, authorities said.

Rumors of a threat at Clements High after the shootings were discovered last week have been investigated and determined to be unfounded, authorities said. The sheriff’s office plans to have extra deputies at county schools Friday.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk said in the news conference that school was safe, and students should not stay home Friday.

“There’s been enough damage done because of this act by these two individuals or more, and we don’t want to see any other further consequences to the students of this campus,” Sisk said. “And so parents, please know we’re doing everything we can to keep your kids safe and to address it directly and decisively.”