Legendary HS football coach John Meadows passes away

Hall of fame high school football coach John Meadows, who won 271 games and two state titles over 34 seasons, died Wednesday at the age of 94.

Meadows coached at Hanceville (1955-56), Gordo (1957-58), Scottsboro (1959-65), Butler (1966-78) and Lincoln County, Tenn. (1979-88). His 1965 Scottsboro team went 10-0 and was named Class 3A state champion by the Birmingham News and the Associated Press. His 1982 Lincoln County team went 13-1 and won a Class AAA state title. The Falcons play at Meadows-Thompson Stadium, named after Meadows and his successor, Louis Thompson.

"He's the best football coach I've ever known," said John Kirk, who coached under Meadows at Butler. "He is one of the best in dealing with all kinds of kids. He knew how to get along with all of the players. He loved them and appreciated what they were doing."

Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist in Scottsboro. The funeral service will follow at 2.

