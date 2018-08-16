Guntersville Wildcats Embrace Underdog Status

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. The Wildcats are coming off an impressive season. Last year, the team had just two losses and even earned a spot in the first round of playoffs. This season the Wildcats are back, but their team looks a lot different after losing 17 starters.

"I think that is our motivation," said senior linebacker, Kye Capolupo. "People looking at (us) as the underdog. That's what we want to show them, hey Guntersville is still the same (team) we've been in the past 5-6 years and that's not going to change."

Coach Lance Reese is entering his 28th season at 5-A powerhouse and he's determined to keep his team motivated to overcome their underdog status.

"We've had success in the past, so hopefully these guys know what it takes to win," Coach Reese said. "No matter what we've lost we're still taking the field expecting to win, so I hope we never do lose that. What's brought us success in the past will bring us success in the future. We just have to focus on being the best we can be."

The Wildcats hope their 10 seniors will be a big part of building the team into the same dominant force that they were last season.

Guntersville takes on North Jackson in a jamboree match on August 24th.